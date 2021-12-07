Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.96. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 42,405 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities analysts expect that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

