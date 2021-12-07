Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) fell 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.18. 271,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,282,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 3.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 9.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 13.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

