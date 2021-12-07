SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Buys $109,212.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Christine Heckart purchased 400 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.03 per share, with a total value of $109,212.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SITM traded up $31.43 on Tuesday, reaching $314.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,004. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 476.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.84. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.81 and a fifty-two week high of $321.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 0.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

