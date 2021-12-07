SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia Sells 3,250 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,250 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.79, for a total value of $948,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SITM stock traded up $31.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,004. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $321.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 476.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. FMR LLC increased its position in SiTime by 47.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after acquiring an additional 654,173 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in SiTime by 164,672.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after acquiring an additional 377,101 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 450.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 356,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,685,000 after acquiring an additional 291,334 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 120.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 253,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime during the third quarter valued at $43,762,000. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.