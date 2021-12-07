Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will post $1.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $6.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rowe upgraded Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $391,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 402,930 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,236,000 after buying an additional 1,210,729 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,455,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,441,000 after buying an additional 735,350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after buying an additional 1,986,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,811,000 after buying an additional 1,513,394 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.50.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.