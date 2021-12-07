Skycoin Hits Market Cap of $5.36 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $5.36 million and $134,066.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00059730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,268.36 or 0.08390892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00058487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,846.61 or 0.99956096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00077267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002666 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.