SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.
Shares of NYSE:SLG traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 15,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,319. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49.
In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 203.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,441,000 after purchasing an additional 674,244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $42,939,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $40,405,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $36,000,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
About SL Green Realty
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
