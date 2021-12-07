SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $74.71. The company had a trading volume of 15,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,319. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 203.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,441,000 after purchasing an additional 674,244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $42,939,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $40,405,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth $36,000,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

