SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $83.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.
Shares of SLG opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.71. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $55.41 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.
In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SL Green Realty Company Profile
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
