SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $83.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $81.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of SLG opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.71. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $55.41 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $4.17. The company had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

