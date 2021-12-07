SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $90.00 at Truist

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

SLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

NYSE:SLG traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $74.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,319. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.71. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 18.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

