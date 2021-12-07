SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $90.00 at Truist

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.
SLG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.
NYSE:SLG traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $74.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,319. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.71. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $55.41 and a 1-year high of $85.65.
In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 18.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
SL Green Realty Company Profile
SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.
Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.