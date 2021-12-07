Slow Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 0.86% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JSCP. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the third quarter valued at $551,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 67.5% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,655,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,843,000.

NYSEARCA JSCP opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $50.62.

