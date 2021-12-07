Slow Capital Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.63 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.91.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.