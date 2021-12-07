Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after acquiring an additional 396,329 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fastly by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,444,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,644,000 after purchasing an additional 440,740 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fastly by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Fastly by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after acquiring an additional 378,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $122.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 15,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $770,415.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $851,968.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,407 shares of company stock worth $3,470,813 in the last three months. 10.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

