Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 43,713.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $262.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.27, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.85 and its 200 day moving average is $307.55. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $719,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,141 shares of company stock worth $5,290,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.68.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.