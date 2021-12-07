Slow Capital Inc. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,708,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 85.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 472,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 218,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.03.

