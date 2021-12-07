Slow Capital Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Green Brick Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRBK opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

