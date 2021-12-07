Slow Capital Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,820 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 27.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,629 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $19,196,000 after buying an additional 35,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.64 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

