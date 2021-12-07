Slow Capital Inc. Sells 2,795 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. owned about 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 164,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 170,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FMAT opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.55.

