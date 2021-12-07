Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.20). Smart Sand posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 440%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full-year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

SND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Smart Sand by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 50,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SND stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.89. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

