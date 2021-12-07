Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.61 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.35 ($0.50). 316,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 379,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.75 ($0.50).

SNWS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.66) price target on shares of Smiths News in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.73) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.73) price target on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £92.52 million and a PE ratio of 3.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 2.57%. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.05%.

In related news, insider Tony Grace sold 110,585 shares of Smiths News stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50), for a total value of £42,022.30 ($55,725.10).

Smiths News Company Profile (LON:SNWS)

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

