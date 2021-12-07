Snowball Hits Market Capitalization of $4.32 Million (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 7th. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and $263,816.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001289 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00059547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.02 or 0.08456095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,451.81 or 1.01582728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00077608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,303,832 coins and its circulating supply is 6,617,918 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

