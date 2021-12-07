SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.51

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.51 and traded as low as $45.00. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $47.78, with a volume of 26,041 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

