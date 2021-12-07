Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Shares Gap Down to $4.18

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.00. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on OTMO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,031,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 34,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

