Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) Shares Gap Down to $4.18

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $4.00. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently commented on OTMO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.24.
Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTMO)
Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
