Solanium (SLIM) Market Capitalization Tops $167.30 Million

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 7th. Solanium has a market cap of $167.30 million and $2.57 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Solanium has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Solanium coin can now be purchased for $3.04 or 0.00006000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00060039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.16 or 0.08423066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,103.55 or 1.00803937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00077318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Solanium Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

