Solid State (LON:SOLI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,132.46

Shares of Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,132.46 ($15.02) and traded as low as GBX 1,100 ($14.59). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,105 ($14.65), with a volume of 13,745 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,132.46. The company has a market cap of £94.44 million and a P/E ratio of 24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Solid State (LON:SOLI)

Solid State plc manufactures and sells electronic equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. Its value added distribution division distributes semiconductors, related electronic and optoelectronic components, modules, and displays for use in the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, power management, optical emitters and sensors, and LED lighting.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.