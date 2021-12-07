Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) CEO Acquires $25,000.00 in Stock

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) CEO Christopher E. Herald bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:XPL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,469. Solitario Zinc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $27.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Solitario Zinc Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 230,800 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

