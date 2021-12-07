Solo Brands Inc’s (NYSE:DTC) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 7th

Solo Brands’ (NYSE:DTC) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 7th. Solo Brands had issued 12,903,225 shares in its public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $219,354,825 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Solo Brands’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DTC shares. William Blair started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

NYSE DTC opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

