Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $23.02 million and $448,192.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00059788 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,308.81 or 0.08483103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00063641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,250.84 or 1.00901690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00078089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,307,760 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

