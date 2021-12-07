SOLVE (SOLVE) Market Capitalization Hits $56.25 Million

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. SOLVE has a total market cap of $56.25 million and approximately $43.56 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00096744 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00012967 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

Buying and Selling SOLVE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

