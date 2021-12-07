SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 49,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 399,526 shares.The stock last traded at $12.00 and had previously closed at $11.36.
Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.23.
SomaLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGC)
SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.
