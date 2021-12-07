Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.49

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and traded as high as $30.62. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $30.23, with a volume of 18,047 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

