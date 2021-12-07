Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

NYSE SON traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.19. 5,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.42. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 721,113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,393,000 after acquiring an additional 707,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after acquiring an additional 576,298 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2,047.2% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 270,229 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after acquiring an additional 238,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

