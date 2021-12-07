SonoCoin Market Cap Reaches $1.60 Million (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One SonoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. SonoCoin has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $128,291.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00057987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.54 or 0.08510389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00063415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00082431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,837.23 or 1.00813480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002710 BTC.

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SonoCoin is sonocoin.io

Buying and Selling SonoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SonoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SonoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

