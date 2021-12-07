Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading 12.4% Higher

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s share price traded up 12.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.90. 138,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,870,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $64,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 81,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,412.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 373,960 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 40,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

