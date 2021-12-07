Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading Down 0.8%

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 31.50 ($0.42). Approximately 345,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 582,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.75 ($0.42).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69.

About Sosandar (LON:SOS)

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, and scarves and gloves for women.

