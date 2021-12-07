Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Shares Up 1.1%

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.35. 6,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sound Equity Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.78% of Sound Equity Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

