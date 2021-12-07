Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 232 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.12.

Shares of COST opened at $533.20 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $560.78. The company has a market cap of $235.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

