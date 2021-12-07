Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.51.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $166.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

