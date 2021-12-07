Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director Acquires $11,154.00 in Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director William Sheehy acquired 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.25 per share, for a total transaction of $11,154.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.51. The stock had a trading volume of 120,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 50.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 23,786 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 20,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

