Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,494 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.51.

NYSE LUV opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $42.39 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -911.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.