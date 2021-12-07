Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.59 and last traded at $69.83. 769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 482,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.30.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 84.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.