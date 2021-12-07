Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.
SOVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
SOVO stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.74.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $2,093,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $852,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $5,729,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $8,111,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sovos Brands
Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.
Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.