Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sovos Brands Inc (NASDAQ:SOVO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SOVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Sovos Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Sovos Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

SOVO stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.74.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.51 million. Analysts expect that Sovos Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $2,093,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $852,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $5,729,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the third quarter worth $8,111,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es.

