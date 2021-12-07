Space Cow Boy (SCB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $44,572.00

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. Space Cow Boy has a market capitalization of $608,462.34 and approximately $44,572.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.64 or 0.00036212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00039410 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.61 or 0.00212971 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Coin Profile

Space Cow Boy (CRYPTO:SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Buying and Selling Space Cow Boy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

