SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Echo Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,926,000 after buying an additional 406,066 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 873,205 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,260,000 after purchasing an additional 77,531 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.46. The company had a trading volume of 35,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,664. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $47.56.

