SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,281 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period.

SPEM stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.96. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

