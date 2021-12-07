SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Shares Up 0.3%

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.40 and last traded at $26.35. 261,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 167,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 765,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,586,000 after purchasing an additional 600,139 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 387,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $698,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter.

