SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,062 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 9.3% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 166,679 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.95. The company had a trading volume of 53,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,451. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

