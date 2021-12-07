Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $157.03

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.03 ($2.08) and traded as low as GBX 156.55 ($2.08). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.12), with a volume of 53,540 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £72.49 million and a P/E ratio of 16.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 153.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 157.03.

About Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY)

Spectra Systems Corporation discovers, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates in three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning solution that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

