Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00176833 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00033957 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003334 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $285.84 or 0.00563822 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00015123 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00064443 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

