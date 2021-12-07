SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.21. SPI Energy shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 505,587 shares changing hands.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SPI Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPI Energy by 495.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 92,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPI Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,646,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 75,555 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in SPI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.