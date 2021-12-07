Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at DA Davidson

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNMSF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

