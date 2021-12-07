Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Lowered to C$48.00 at DA Davidson

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNMSF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. Spin Master has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.06.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.